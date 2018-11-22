Pub landlord battling cancer cycles across Europe to raise awareness of the disease

Two months after setting off from Rye a restaurateur and publican has reached the end of his epic charity bike ride to Sicily.

Simon Aylett, 56 who has metastatic prostate cancer, undertook the journey to heighten awareness about the disease and raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

He smashed his original £15,000 target and has now raised nearly £30,000.

Simon, who runs The Union Steakhouse in Rye and The Plough Inn, near Udimore, set off from Rye Town Hall on Saturday September 1.

More than 100 supporters turned up for the send-off with dozens of cyclists joining him on the first leg of the journey to Dover. Friends and family were there to greet him at the end of his journey as he rode into the main square in Syracuse.

Simon was towing a homemade ‘velopod’ that served as his living accommodation during the trip. Its construction was sponsored by local firms . LKM Recycling, Maxim PR, Dore Metals, Holiday Extras, Mawas Food, Dawson and Associates, PH Fish and the George.

Simon said: “I only used country roads and tracks as I made my way south through France and Italy and it’s been an unbelievably lovely experience. It added to the distance and resulted in quite a few punctures, but the sights and smells have been fabulous and will give me many happy memories. The worst bit was being so saddle sore for the first few days but once I got into my stride, I could cover 70 to 100 miles a day and now have a backside as tough as a rhino’s.”

Visit www.simonaylett.co.uk or text AYLE62 £5 to 70070 to donate a fiver.

