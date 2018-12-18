Pub staff at Hastings dress in Christmas jumpers to help children’s charity

The Conquerors March pub on the Ridge, at Hastings, has taken part in the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day Campaign, raising a total of £1035.55 for the charitable cause

On the December 14 a beloved contemporary Christmas tradition made its official debut in over 250 Marston’s pubs including the Conquerors March, who helped go the extra mile for the cause.

SEE ALSO: Deadly food poisoning bug found in supermarket fruit and veg.

The team at the Conquerors March invited their Marston’s area manager to get involved and see the whole team’s effort in raising money for Save the Children’s Christmas campaign, where customers were encouraged to make donations for the charity.

Originally it was only going to take place at a couple of pubs, but the campaign has since been rolled out to over 250 pubs who were involved in the day all over the UK.

“On hearing the Save the Children’s campaign, we knew we wanted to help and take part. Our pubs and staff enjoyed the whole day and we are so pleased with the amount raised- what a great way to kick start the Christmas festivities,” said Sarah Isherwood, head of marketing for Marston’s Inns and Taverns.

Pub Manager Jack Ellis at the Conquerors March added: “The Christmas Jumper Day was a huge success.

“As well as raising the money we were able to put a smile on our locals’ faces- with our Christmas decorations and jumpers, the pub was a true festive frenzy.

“We hope the money raised will help the Save the Children charity as much as possible.”

See also: Hastings man jailed after pushing woman through a window in domestic vioence incident.

See also: Amber Rudd makes kind gesture to support children’s hospice.