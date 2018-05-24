Pupils at Bexhill prep school enjoy dressing up for the Royal Wedding

Pupils at the Battle Abbey Prep School in Bexhill enjoyed celebrating the Royal Wedding.

Many dressed up in style for the big occasion with a number of princesses and even a guardsman taking part in the colourful celebrations.

There was a patriotic cake decorated with Union Jacks and pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The school presented each pupil with a complimentary commemorative Royal Wedding coin.

The school, in Hastings Road, Bexhill, was included in the Times Top 50 Independent Prep Schools for 2017.

The school celebration was one of a number of events and activities taking place as the town marked the big day.

Several thousand people gathered on Bexhill seafont in the sunshine to form a mass of red, white and blue and cheered loudly at the announcement that the royal pair were to be Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

People watched the wedding on a big screen and the celebrations continued into the evening.

At one point Around 800 people took part in forming a commemorative image for Bexhill ER on the community lawns.

Volunteers and user of Bexhill charity Homecall joined in the fun enjoying a Royal Wedding tea.

Bexhill’s popular bi-annual continental street market had a royal theme with members of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club decorating their vehicle for the royal occasion.

Rother District Council set up a Royal Wedding Community Fund to help cover the cost of the town’s celebrations.

