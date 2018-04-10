Purrfect fun at cat charity’s quiz night

Animal lovers are invited to put their general knowledge to the test at the Bluebell Ridge, Cat Rehoming Centre’s Quiz Night at Walkers Cocktail Bar, Robertson Street, Hastings on Tuesday, April 24, at 7pm.

Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge, Myra Grove, says all are welcome to join Bluebell Ridge for a quiz for an entertaining night with fun rounds for everyone. “Our quiz nights are always really good fun,” she said.

“Whether you’re a general knowledge genius, a music maestro or stupendous at sport, you’re guaranteed to have a great time!”

Maximum team size is six. Anyone who would like to attend but haven’t got a team of people to go with, fear not! The charity will find a team for you to join with other friendly animal lovers.

There will be a prize for the winning team

Tickets cost £3 per person and are available from the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings.

Places need to be booked in advance and tickets can be reserved by calling 01424 752121 or emailing: bluebellridge@outlook.com

All profits from the night will go towards helping the animals cared for at the centre. Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is self-funding. For more information call 01424 752121 or visit the website: www.bluebellridge.org.uk