Push the Boat Out and try sailing for free at Rye Harbour this May

Anyone who is looking for a new way to get outdoors and active or find something to enjoy with the family might like to consider dipping their toes in the water at Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s annual Push The Boat Out event.

Rye Harbour Sailing Club (RHSC) and RHSC Sailability at Rye Harbour extend an invitation to try dinghy sailing for free on Saturday and Sunday May 19 and 20.

Richard Hopper Commodore of RHSC, says the event is a great opportunity for those who have often thought they’d like to try sailing but are unsure of how to go about it. “RHSC Sailability, gives people with different abilities the chance to enjoy the fun and freedom of sailing,” he said.

“Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out, which takes place throughout May, is the perfect time to give it a go.

“We’re inviting the local community to try dinghy sailing with an experienced skipper and crew on May 19 and dinghy and cruiser sailing on May 20, to see what RHSC has to offer and to get involved. Who knows, you might just get hooked!”

There will be a whole host of activities including, learning how to tie knots, hands on instruction on getting a boat ready for sea and how to rig the boat. Hot food and refreshments, bar and BBQ will also be available.

Taster sailing is free but donations towards ongoing club refurbishments welcomed.

Book in advance by calling 01797 223112 for more information, visit: www.rhsc.org.uk

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Rye and Battle Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Rye and Battle Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).