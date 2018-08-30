Rail services at a standstill between Eastbourne and Hastings

Rail services between Hastings and Eastbourne are at a standstill this evening (Thursday, August 30).

According to Southern Railway, a trespass incident is causing disruption to all services on the line.

The rail firm’s website says services are currently at a stand in the affected area and the power to the lines has been switched off to allow Network Rail response staff and the British Transport Police to attend.

Disruption is expected until at least 8pm, Southern says.

To keep up-to-date with the incident, follow #Eastbourne on Twitter or visit www.southernrailway.com.