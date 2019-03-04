Rain fails to stop fun at Hastings Fat Tuesday umbrella event

High winds and heavy rain on Sunday morning saw the hastings Fat Tuesday umbrella parade moving indoors to St Mary in the Castle.

People still had a great time at the event showing off their amazing costumes and colourful creations at the event which saw people enjoying dancing and live music. It featured a host of second line brass bands adding a New Orleans flavour, including the Brass Funkeys, Mariachi Las Adelitas, Sambalanca, Dende along with the irrepressible Dr Savage. Pictures by Frank Copper.

Hastings Fat Tuesday's umbrella event held inside St Mary in the Castle. The Umbrella Parade on the seafront was cancelled due to poor weather. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190403-092830001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

