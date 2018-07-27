Rain on the way for Sussex

Sussex may well miss out on the thunderstorms sweeping across the UK today, but most parts of the county look set to see heavy rain on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast for the weekend is for much cooler conditions - more than 10degC lower than most of this week.

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150730-111519001

While tomorrow (Saturday July 28) could see some light rain, the Met Office says Sunday afternoon has up to an 80% chance of heavier falls.

And these conditions could last until early Monday morning.

However, after normal temperatures for the time of year early next week, August looks set to see the return of very warm weather with the chance of hot conditions again.