Rainbow Alliance LBGT history event

Hastings and Rother Rainbow Alliance held a History Event at Manor Barn, Bexhill last Saturday, March 31.

Rainbow Alliance presented their Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Trans (LBGT) Oral History Project.

The project collects life histories of LGBT people and preserves them in partnership with East Sussex Records Office.

Hastings and Rother Rainbow Alliance secretary Mary Benton (pictured with Clare Summerskill, Mary Benton and Jan Cutting) says the event was a great success and they welcomed Clare Summerskill, acclaimed lesbian comedienne, singer, writer and playwright. “Clare gave attendees a fascinating talk, with acted extracts, ‘Gateway to Heaven’ based on her book ‘Fifty Years of Lesbian and Gay Oral History’,” she said.

“We were delighted to welcome so many LGBT people from the local community. Clare’s talk will help to inspire us for the next phase of our own LGBT History Project.”

Rainbow Alliance also celebrated the 6th Anniversary of their Trans Support group and marked Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event was sponsored by Rother Voluntary Action and Heringtons Solicitors.

Rainbow Alliance works to support the local LGBT community. For more information, visit the website at: www.hrra.org.uk, email info@hrra.org.uk or leave a message on 07593 444677.