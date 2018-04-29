Rare and endangered ducking hatches in Sussex

A ducking belonging to one of the rarest and most endangered species of birds in the world has hatched in Sussex this weekend.

Louis, a baby white-headed duck, was hatched at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) centre in Arundel yesterday (April 28) - but is already being treated as a VIP by the dedicated WWT staff.

After hatching, Louis was sent on his way to the main trust’s main duckery at WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire , escorted in style by the WWT Arundel Centre Manager Tim McGregor.

Eventually Louis may return to live at WWT Arundel but he will be sporting a big blue bill like his dad who lives in the Reed Swamp exhibit at Arundel Wetland Centre with other ducks from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan.

