Reader’s emotional visit to The Tapestry Project in Rye

From: John Aitchison, Turnberry Close, St Leonards

I find it difficult to find the words to adequately express my delight after visiting the Hastings Embroidery now on show as part of the Tapestry Project at Bridgepoint, Rock Channel in Rye.

After so many years of trying to bring the Embroidery back – including making a film about it – I found seeing the panels again quite emotional.

I was delighted to meet members of the team who put the project together, and also met a lady who worked on the Embroidery in 1965.

The Embroidery is unique and deserves as wide an audience as possible.

I would urge everyone to visit Rye and be amazed by this wonderful work of art.