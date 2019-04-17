Ricky Gervais in run-in with Hastings seagulls

Comedian Ricky Gervais was given a warm welcome to Hastings yesterday (Tuesday, April 16) ahead of his two shows at the White Rock Theatre.

The comedy star, who is in Hastings for a warm-up to his 2019/2020 Supernature World Tour, was given a special visit by two seagulls at the seafront property where he is staying.

In a live stream posted to his Twitter, he said he fed the birds brownies on a plate which caused them to go crazy.

Scared by their reaction, he said he was forced to use tongs to fetch the plate back.

He said: “I’ve already fed them the free brownies – they loved them.

“I put them out on a plate and they were crazy. It was like a shark attack.

“So to get the plate back in I had to use tongs because I was scared.”

The global comedy star, actor, writer and director said he was looking forward to playing Hastings on April 16 and April 17.

Last night’s show as well as this evening’s have both been sold out.

Hastings Police said the town’s seagulls were ‘keeping Ricky out of mischief’.

