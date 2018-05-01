Riders and walkers are invited to hospice event

The annual Ride and Walk, organised by the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club returns on Sunday, May 13.

Participants have the opportunity to ride horses or walk through the beautiful Normanhurst Estate, Catsfield; an area that is usually not open to the public.

The Estate boasts impressive formal ponds, woodlands and wide open spaces. It is the perfect location for riders and walkers, who can commence at a time to suit between 9.30-12noon.

Tickets for riders cost £18 in advance or £23 on the day. Family tickets (two adults and two children) cost £50 in advance.

Walkers, including dogs, are £5 in advance and on the day.

For tickets or more details call 01424 838302 or visit www.stmichaelshospiceridingclub.org.uk.