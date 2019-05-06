Road closed in Hooe after ‘serious’ accident

A road in Hooe has been closed for several hours following a ‘serious’ accident.

The accident, which involved a motorbike, happened on the B2095, near The Lamb Inn, just off the A259, said police. The road is closed both ways.

Police at the scene of the accident in Hooe. Photo by Dan Jessup

A man has been taken to hospital, a police spokesman said. He added that the accident was serious, but not life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene, the spokesman said, and are investigating the cause of the accident.

The spokesman added: “The initial report was that the motorcylist had come off the road after losing control but we are investigating if his actions were due to another vehicle being involved.”