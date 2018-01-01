Headlines More Headlines >>

Jobs
News
Headlines
Road near Hailsham industrial estate still closed after firearms found
News
Pensioner dies in Hastings house blaze
News
Three arrested after armed police called to Hailsham industrial estate
News
Officers called to major incident in Hailsham
Crime
Warning over fraudsters targeting overseas visitors
Crime
Sussex weekend weather
News
Rise in car thefts across Sussex due to increase in key fobs
Crime
Eastbourne mum’s fury over Pontins Camber Sands holiday
News
Cat dumped with 'not wanted' note beside A27
News
Crews film scenes for new Poirot series set in Sussex
News
Transport
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A259 incident
Transport
Rail passengers face delays after trespassing incident near Gatwick
Transport
Pride train chaos – police say they were not to blame
Transport
Brighton Pride organisers ‘appalled’ at ‘insufficient’ train service
News
'Dangerous' crowds at railway station after Pride
Transport
Crime
Education
A-level results - see what’s happening in East Sussex with our live blog
Education
‘Miracle’ Sompting teen injured in car accident celebrates A-level results
News
Excellent A level grades at Ark 6th Form East Sussex
News
Mayfield School celebrates exceptional A-level results
Education
Rye Studio School’s 100 per cent A-level pass rate
News
Business
Heatwave struggles for farmers in South East
Business
A complete range of joinery solutions for all markets
Business
Rye’s Lloyds closure to go ahead as banking group announces profits
Business
Owner explains why Hastings Pier was closed over weekend
Business
Politics
LIVE FEED: Pedestrians injured after car crash near Houses of Parliament
Politics
Victory for Sussex campaigner as bowel screening age set to lower to 50
News
Start of debate on how to pay for adult social care welcomed
Health
New planning rules ‘give too much control to developers’, campaigners warn
Politics
Fresh calls to improve road safety in Burwash
Politics
Environment
Visitors to Pett Level warned of potential cliff fall
News
Advice issued after woman stung by jellyfish in Sussex
News
Wasps and rodents on the rise in warm weather
News
This is why Yorkshire does not currently have a hosepipe ban
Environment
Health
Volunteers are needed to help keep clubs for those with dementia open
News
Victory for Sussex campaigner as bowel screening age set to lower to 50
News
East Sussex chimneys – gas poisoning warning
News
Start of debate on how to pay for adult social care welcomed
Health
Rye and Robertsbridge schools found to contain ‘high risk’ asbestos
Education