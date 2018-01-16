Rotary donation will help choir hit the right note at festival

Battle Rotary Club donated £500 to Battle Community Singers as a contribution towards the cost of the choir’s participation in the Festival of Choirs at Stratford in March.

The cheque was presented at the Rotary Club’s regular weekly meeting.

Club President, David Daniels, said he was delighted that the club was able to assist the choir in this way, adding: “It was very much part of the club’s mission to support such worthy local activities which gave so much enjoyment to participants and audiences alike. It was especially a pleasure to be able to do something for a choir formed only relatively recently, yet which had already won plaudits at the 2017 Stratford Festival.”

Club members were also treated to a short concert by the choir, and its musical director, Ailsa Vinson, gave a presentation on the choir’s origins, repertoire and ambitions for the future.

Lyn Povey, choir Administrator, read a poem written by one of the choir members.

Battle Community Singers next event is 1066 Voices Together, on February 3, where community choirs from Battle and surrounding villages will be getting together to learn new songs and celebrate the joy that singing together can bring. If anyone would like to have a go at singing, call 07525131395.