Royal visit: The morning’s events

Crowds braved the cold today at Chichester Festival Theatre in order to see the Queen.

Some of the Chichester College students held a sing-song to pass the time while others just wrapped up warm.

The Queen was treated to a special showcase which included Omid Djalili’s performance from Fiddler on the Roof and a giant puppet elephant.

Her visit followed a trip to Heyshott to see the work of Canine Partners.

