Royal visit: ‘Your trees are doing well at Buckingham Palace’ Queen tells founder of Canine Partners

Key supporters and founders of Canine Partners met the Queen during her visit to the charity’s Heyshott headquarters earlier today.

Chairman of the trustees Jackie Staunton showed Her Majesty around the dining and kitchen accommodation used by the partners during their training.

And it was here that she presented two of the founders of the charity Dr Elizabeth Ormerod and Roger Jefcoate to the Queen.

Mr Jefcoate met the royal visitor in 2010 when he planted rare black poplars in the garden at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Worshipful Company of Drapers and was stunned when she recalled their meeting.

“I was amazed when Her Majesty said to me ‘I thought you would like to know the trees are doing very well!’

Mr Jefcoate was presented to the Queen with his wife Jean.

Also presented were key supporters of the charity The Dowager Countess of Clarendon and Col Alan Jukes.

