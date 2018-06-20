RSPCA Wild Things project gets cash boost

The RSPCA’s Wild Things project, Hasting has received funding from the Careers and Enterprise Company.

The Wild Things project at RSPCA Mallydams Wildlife Centre works with children and young people to help boost their self-esteem, personal development and encourage them to learn about the natural world and animals. It, along with 20 other various programmes which work in the community, has received a share of £1.5 million from The Careers and Enterprise company.

By taking part in activities outdoors and in the centre, children and their families are encouraged to be creative and learn new things which in turn helps them realise the potential they have in their own lives and the contribution they can make to their community.

Anna Herrieven, community engagement manager RSPCA Mallydams, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the projects that’s helping equip children and young people for the working world. It’s vitally important to offer these opportunities to learn about the natural world and animals as a way of building confidence and broadening horizons. It is also a great opportunity to make links with a local employer and learn what it is like to work within the RSPCA from the inspectorate who rescue animals to scientific departments, campaigns and fundraising.”

Visit: www.rspca.org.uk