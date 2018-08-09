Rye Artists have big annual show

The Rye Society of Artists Summer Exhibition is now open at the Dance Hall, Community Centre, Rye.

It is a vibrant exhibition showing a variety of works by some of the most talented artists working in the area.

The exhibition is spread over two floors and contains paintings, sculpture, ceramics, prints and photography.

There is a fine collection of paintings by local Royal Academician Fred Cuming.

Showing alongside the members works are about sixty works submitted by non-members.

Davida Smith, from the Society, said: “This is a show not to be missed.”

It is open every day from 10.30am until 5.30pm and runs until Sunday 26th August.

The Community Centre is in Conduit Hill. Rye.

The exhibition feature members’ work from professional local artists as well as a selection of chosen submitted work from artists living within a 15 mile radius of Rye.

Rye has always been a magnet for artists. In the 17th century the Flemish artist Anthony Van Dyck drew some of the earliest and most detailed surviving views of the town.

Turner gave the Victorians and posterity his romantic landscape views of Rye and Winchelsea.

One of the 20th century’s most singular painters, Edward Burra was born here. Paul Nash lived in East Street and John Piper was a frequent visitor as he moved out across the marshes to paint his famous watercolours of the marsh churches.

His painting of the Watch House and the former Rose Cottage in Rye Harbour was created in 1931. Edward Burne-Jones designed one of the stained glass windows for St Mary’s Church. The Pre-Raphaelites were a presence in Winchelsea as John Everett Millais lived and worked there.