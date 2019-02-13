Rye Bonfire Society pays tribute to John Hunnisett

Rye Bonfire Society has remembered an ‘exceptionally well-known’ member who passed away last week.

John Hunnisett, also a former member of Lewes and Waterloo’s bonfire societies, died on Thursday, January 31.

A statement from Rye Bonfire Society said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learned that John Hunnisett (often seen as King Henry VIII) passed peacefully away Thursday last.

“John was exceptionally well known in the Bonfire fraternity, former member of Rye, and probably its oldest representative having reputed to have first joined at four.

“He along with his wife were members of Lewes Borough Bonfire Society for many years also Waterloo Bonfire Society. More recently he was a member of Phoenix.

“John’s ability at costume making was exceptional.

“His name is on many a trophy in the bonfire world. He also attended many carnivals by invitation travelling widely over the country during the summer months. He was even invited to Disney world in The USA.”

The Rye Bonfire Society said funeral details will be made available once they are in place.

They added the family will be pleased if members of societies attend in guernsey or costume.

