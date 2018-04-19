Rye care home plan is given approval

Plans to build a 60-bed care home at Rye Memorial Care Centre have been given the go-ahead.

The scheme was put forward by developers Greensleeves Homes Trust in partnership with The Rye Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital Ltd.

Councillors on Rother District Council’s planning committee gave their approval to the proposals today (Thursday, April 19).

Council planning officers recommended approval.

The plans have received widespread support from the public.

Rother District Council said two petitions of support were received by the authority from residents from Rye and surrounding villages.

The first petition was signed by more than 360 people and the second, received in response to the amended building design and landscaping, by 24 people.

Supporters said a much-needed facility adjacent to the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital was long overdue and there was an urgent need for dementia care provision.

More than 20 letters of support were also received by the council.

They said there was a real need for a care home to serve Rye and the surrounding areas and that the proposals were in line with government plans to encourage more services and amenities to be provided in the community.

However a petition of objection has been signed by 13 people from residents of Fair Meadow, Hilltop Drive, Old School Place and Hillcrest.

Objectors said the plans would have a harmful impact on the countryside and High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the size and mass of the proposed building were too large, there would be overlooking and loss of privacy and that there was inadequate public transport serving the site.

In their report, planning officers said: “The proposal would increase the range of available nursing care options for older people in this part of the district, in an accessible location well related to existing and future healthcare facilities, helping to create an ‘interactive care village’.

“The proposal would not give rise to unacceptable highway and traffic conditions or cause harm to the residential amenity of adjoining occupiers.”