Rye Harbour house fire ‘suspected arson’

Police have launched an investigation into what caused a house fire in Rye Harbour in the early hours of Friday morning (February 22).

Emergency services were called to Lucas Shadwell Way at half past midnight following reports that a fire had broken out.

Although it is still not known what caused the fire, a spokesperson from Sussex Police says the Force is treating the blaze as a ‘suspected arson’.

The spokesperson said: “Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the fire, and from anyone in the immediate vicinity who may have CCTV cameras.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 40 of 22/02.

“Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”