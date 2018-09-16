Rye lifeboat rescues stranded yacht

Lifeboat crews helped rescue two people after their yacht became stranded miles off the Rye coast in the early hours.

HM Coastguard received a report just before 2.45am on Saturday morning (September 15) that the 10m boat had stopped two-and-a-half miles south west from the harbour.

Rye Harbour RNLI teams were mobilised and rushed out to help.

A spokesman for the RNLI said crews made contact with the skipper and it was discovered they had run out of fuel and were unable to weigh anchor.

Rescue teams returned to the harbour to collect more fuel which allowed the yacht to safely reach Eastbourne.

Tony Edwards, Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “The RNLI always advises skippers to check that they have enough fuel to complete their journey safely before setting off. Our volunteer crew once again helped to keep people safe on the water.”