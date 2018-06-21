Rye MP hears about expansion plans for hospital

Plans to expand facilities at Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital were unveiled this week.

MP Amber Rudd, met with non-executive director, Barry Nealon, to hear about the proposals.

The hospital is working with Greensleeves Care, the developers and operators of the land, who run as a charitable trust.

Mr Nealon told Ms Rudd about proposals to construct a medical drop-in centre to treat a variety of minor injuries.

He said: “It was a pleasure to have the ability to share our exciting plans with Amber. Our charity is driven to provide more healthcare services in the community to relieve the pressure on our acute hospitals.

“On completion, the Memorial Care Centre will have primary care through the GP surgery serving its 7,500 patients, intermediate care at the 19-bed hospital, extra care through the recently fully-refurbished 55 independent living residential units, long-term care through the 60-bed care home leased to Greensleeves Care, and day care through the new centre, which is to be built on the old ambulance site.

“In total, we are advised that we will be recognised as a national exemplar for the way that healthcare service should be delivered closer to home.”

Ms Rudd: “This is already an outstanding community hospital with access to a GP’s surgery and independent living area. This is an exciting development and I look forward to seeing the improvements.”