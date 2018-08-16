Rye Studio School’s 100 per cent A-level pass rate

The final cohort of Rye Studio School Post-16 students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in their A-level and vocational courses.

Barry Blakelock, executive headteacher, said: “Students can be rightly pleased with their achievements. Their hard work and resilience has been rewarded with the grades necessary to go on to lead fruitful adult lives.

Louise Smith SUS-180816-121226001

“All our academic and vocational qualifications achieved a 100% pass rate. We are pleased these results allow our students to continue in their chosen fields. We wish our leavers every success as they progress onto their varied destinations.”

Among the cohort of 34 students, Louise Smith achieved three Distinction* grades across performing arts and production arts and goes on to Kingston University to study dance and drama.

Oliver Steer achieved A*A Merit in fine art, photography and creative digital media and goes on to London South Bank University.

Tabitha Portch-O’Neill achieved A*AC in graphics, photography and business studies and goes on to Sussex Coast College Hastings. Jenni Tilson achieved AB Distinction* in graphic communications, photography and production arts and goes on to Bournemouth University.

Jenni Tilson SUS-180816-121237001

Sinead Harkins achieved three Distinction* grades in creative digital media, music and performing arts, Freya Hall achieved ABC in fine art, photography and business studies while Mark Lane achieved BC Distinction* in photography, business studies and creative digital media.