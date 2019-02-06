Sad Sussex monkey looking to find love for Valentines Day

Honest, bubbly and an all-round nice monkey Maarten is looking for love in the form of an adoption at Drusillas Park this Valentine’s Day.

As one of the only animals at the park without an adopter, keepers have put the 6-year-old Colobus monkey in the local lonely hearts column to find him a perfect match.

Head Keeper, Sophie Leadbitter, said: “Obviously Maarten is loved by his keepers and visitors alike, but it’s heart-breaking for us to see his empty adoption plaque outside his enclosure every day.”

“He is a gentle monkey who enjoys relaxing in the summer sun or enjoying a snooze on his back after a tasty meal. He has beautiful dark eyes and a bushy white tail and is a perfect animal to adopt for a loved one this Valentine’s Day.”

Found in forests in central Africa, black-and-white colobus monkeys eat fruit and leaves and can weigh up to 20kg.

Their stomach works like that of a cow. It has three or four different chambers and lots of bacteria to help break down the leaves. Digesting often makes them burp, but keepers have cleverly left this out of Maarten’s column.

There are four colobus monkeys residing at Drusillas Park. To celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th and to help Maarten find true love, Drusillas are offering 14% off all adoptions of colobus monkeys during February 2019.

All animal adopters receive complementary tickets to visit their adopted animal, an adoption certificate signed by a Zoo Director, an adoption plaque and a picture of the animal species you have adopted.

To find out more, visit www.drusillas.co.uk/adopt-an-animal or call 01323 874100.

