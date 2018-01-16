Saddle up hobby horse in aid of the hospice

St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club is holding a Hobby Horse Gymkhana on Sunday January 21 in memory of Jill Chinnery.

Hobbyhorse riders straddle a stuffed toy horse on a wooden stick, complete with glued-on eyes and mane, and compete in front of judges.

The new craze which has swept Scandinavia, is now classed as a sport. It includes dressage and showjumping and has attracted more than 10,000 athletes and followers in Finland alone.

Come along and join in the fun, whilst raising vital funds for the Hospice.

The event takes place from 1pm - 4pm at Stream Farm, Chapel Lane, Guestling. Tickets are £5 (available on the door) including refreshments. Call Plum on 07939 893662 for more information about the event.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)