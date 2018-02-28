Sailability charity receives £1,000 donation from The George in Rye

Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s Sailability initiative has been given a massive boost after it received a donation of £1,000 from a local hotel.

The George in Rye made Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s (RHSC) Sailability (a charity which enables people with disabilities to enjoy the fun and freedom of sailing) one of their chosen charities and RHSC Sailability chairman Caroline Wylson says the support has been fantastic. “The George has, for some years now, supported RHSC Sailability by allowing the use of their sumptuous Ballroom and Benson room for the Sailability annual auction and dinner, all of which have been extremely successful.

“Without the support of the George we wouldn’t have had such successful outcomes for the auctions.

“The George is again supporting the charity with this generous donation of £1,000 and I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ from the RHSC Sailability team.

“We need to focus on buying a rescue boat which is essential for the safe running of our Sailability sessions. We are an inclusive club and our intention is to run our free Sailability taster sailing sessions alongside RHSC taster days. “We shall be applying for a grant, but know we shall have a shortfall of funds and this generous donation will help fill this funding gap.”

For more information on RHSC Sailability, email: carolinewylson@btinternet.com

To chat about volunteering or to help raise funds for the charity call 01797 223112.

Alternatively visit: https://en-gb.facebook.com/RHSCsailability