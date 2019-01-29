Samaritans are sitting pretty thanks to police grant

Hastings and Rother Samaritans will be able to buy comfortable new chairs for the branch’s duty room, thanks to a generous donation from the Sussex Police Property Act Fund.

Branch director Evie said: “We would like to say a very big thank you to Sussex Police for the £500 received.

“The chairs will be so beneficial because we spend so many hours sat talking to callers and the comfort of our volunteers is of utmost importance.”

PCSO Daryl Holter from Sussex Police said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to support Evie and her volunteer team at the Hastings Samaritans.

“The team provide a valuable service to the public, they offer emotional support through their listening scheme.

“They also open their doors every day of the week to those who would like to come into the branch and talk to a trained volunteer face-to-face.”