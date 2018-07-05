Sara Lee Trust is opening new shop

The Sara Lee Trust’s new community charity shop at 31 Sedlescombe Road North in Silverhill will be opening its doors for the first time on Saturday July 7 at 10am by Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden.

Emma Dell, Retail Manager for the Trust, said: “We are very excited about opening our new furniture and homeware shop and we would love as many people as possible to join us for the grand opening with the Mayor.

“We also still require more volunteers to help in our new store - if you can spare three or more hours per week between the hours of 10am and 4pm – we would love to hear from you.”

The Trust is also looking for pre-loved items to sell in their shop, including furniture, bric a brac, china, glass, kitchen items, pictures and electrical items. They offer a free collection service.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating items to sell, please contact Emma on 01424 439990, email emmadell@saraleetrust.org or pop into their existing Silverhill shop and have a chat with the Shop Supervisor.

Donated items can also be delivered to our existing Silverhill shop at 1 Sedlescombe Road North or their Donation Centre at Unit 10, Beeching Park Industrial Estate, Wainwright Road, Bexhill, TN39 3UR.

Easy parking is available at both locations. For more information on the charity visit www.saraleetrust.org.

