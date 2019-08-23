Scarecrow charity collector will be missed in Battle

From: Margaret Emeleus, Sunnyclose, Catsfield

It was so good to read in last week’s Observer ‘Amazing Field of Scarecrows’ a letter from Diane Hill, taking up the mantle of letter writing from her late husband John.

He gave us a great deal of pleasure in the pursuit of trying to solve local contentious issues, and gave the residents of Battle a good reason to buy our local paper.

What is probably not widely known is that John regularly dressed up as a scarecrow, and could be seen rattling a box for Beautiful Battle, in Battle High Street, dressed as such...this was usually during the annual scarecrow festival in July. Thanks Dianne...and please continue.