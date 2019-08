From: Diane Hill, Glengorse, Battle

Congratulations to all those who created the amazing and imaginative scarecrows for the Battle scarecrow festival. Visitors and residents alike were surely amazed at the variety and creativity of the scarecrows.

Some readers may remember that my late husband ,John Hill, was a prolific letter writer to the Battle Observer but sadly the majority are now mainly from Bexhill and some are very long. Hopefully we will see more letters from Battle in the future.