School for wizards in Rye

Forget Harry Potter - a new School of Wizards and Witches has opened in Rye

Magic, monsters and mystery is what the creator of The School of Wizards and Witches promises.

This unique hybrid of immersive theatre, interactive storytelling and the crystal maze, is set in an alternative England, where Wizards live side by side with fairytale beasts.

The playing audience of up to 25 children and adults, work as one team to complete puzzles, interact with creatures and characters, use magic and hopefully live to see the following day.

Some of the puppets and masks used for the various adventures are designed by Doctor Who designer Mark Cordory, the sets are professional film scenery and the soundscapes are specially composed and narrated by international artists. The experience has been wowing audiences with its enchantment since it opened at the end of October.

It’s the brain child of Oliver McNeil, fantasy photographer and live game designer. He wanted to create an entertainment that engaged children and teenagers and helped them communicate with each other but could also be enjoyed by the whole family. The 90-120 minute running times, without interval have been engrossing all ages since they have started.

Its new show with dragons Tome of the Enchanters can be seen on December 21 and 22 at 1pm and 4pm. Call 01797 222942 to book.

Visit www.theworldoflegend.com for more information.