A school in Rye has been closed to students due to having ‘intermittent water’, a spokesman has confirmed.

Brede Primary School, in Udimore Road, Broad Oak, is shut for the day because of the issues with the water system.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Nationwide to close Little Common branch

When and where you can park for free in Hastings before Christmas

Man attacked with a machete in Hastings