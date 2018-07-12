School pupils are ready to be ambassadors for science

Pupils from schools in the Battle area are to become Science Ambassadors.

Children from Ninfield CE Primary School, Catsfield CE Primary School, Netherfield CE Primary School, Crowhurst CE Primary School and Battle Abbey Prep School enjoyed a fantastic day training to be Science Ambassadors for their schools.

The event was arranged by Lorna Watson, Science Co-ordinator at Ninfield, and hosted by Battle Abbey Prep School. Children - aged 9/10 - were selected to represent the their schools at the training event.

Junior Science Ambassadors is a countrywide project to help primary schools raise the profile of science and get children really involved by helping them lead the agenda. The scheme trains a small group in science communication and equips them with skills and expertise to become science ambassadors.

The day was led by Dr Buxton, who travelled with her colleague from Sheffield. During the course of the day, pupils learnt how to carry out 18 different experiments and the science behind them. They also had to ‘present’ experiments to the group. At the end of the day all of the children were given a certificate and a Science Ambassador lab coat. Each school has also been given a ‘science kit’ to enable the children to demonstrate the experiments at their schools.

The children are very excited about leading this exciting project over the forthcoming year. They have assemblies planned, science demonstrations during parents evenings and science ‘magic’ to wow children at playtime.

Science Co-ordinator, Lorna Watson explained: “We are really keen to promote a true love of science in our children. It was particularly good to be able to team up with other local schools to enable our children to receive this training. I can’t wait to see the children in action demonstrating the exciting activities that they have learnt.”