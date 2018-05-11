Schoolgirl fundraises for eight-year-old’s special day out

An 11-year-old girl has raised more than £650 to provide a special day out for a girl who suffers from a rare life-threatening syndrome.

Tiffany Chapman, a pupil from Hurst Green Primary, has vowed to cut her hair ‘from bum length to bob length’ so eight-year-old Leah Baldock – who suffers from ROHHAD which affects the automatic nervous system causing a rapid onset of obesity – can enjoy a trip to the Harry Potter studios and the Lion King, in London.

Tiffany was hoping to raise £500 to cover the costs of the day with all other donations going towards the ROHHAD Association which raises awareness of the syndrome.

After less than two weeks of fundraising, she has raised £670.

Her mother Joanne said: “We are so proud of Tiffany showing this amazing act of kindness, to a girl she has never even met before. After Tiffany heard what Leah is going through she was straight on to finding ways on how to make Leah smile.

“Now we have gone over our target (of £500), Tiffany has decided to help the whole of the ROHHAD charity and donate anything else over her target to help find a cure.

“We massively need to raise more awareness of ROHHAD and funding so that one day a cure may be found. Less then 100 children worldwide have been diagnosed with this horrible syndrome.”

Tiffany’s hair will be cut at 2pm on August 7 at the Rye Retreat.

On September 16, her dad Alfie and uncle Gavin will be taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride alongside Leah’s dad and others to raise awareness of the charity.

To read more about Tiffany’s mission and to make a donation, click here.