Scouts appeal for volunteer leaders to help children learn skills for life

Bexhill Scouts are appealing for volunteer leaders to expand the local scouting fraternity and help make the community a better place.

Volunteer leaders of the nine Scout Groups covering the SENLAC district Scouts (four of which are with the Bexhill area) are taking a well-earned rest this summer. However, District chairman Paul Plim says, with dozens of youngsters of all ages keen to join, they are contemplating how they intend to begin the new start in September.

“Each of the groups are full to capacity with children on their waiting lists in each section,” he said.

“Our leaders have done a fantastic job this year delivering a full Scout based programme to the children within the district.

“The children really are learning skills for life with the Scouts.

“As well as the traditional elements such as knot making, camp fire building and outdoor cooking they are now picking up more vital skills for future life, such as team building, leadership and diversity awareness.”

Paul says more and more children are wanting to be active and join the scouts and the once growing trend of ‘couch potato’ kids who spend hours everyday sitting at home playing computer games may be on the wane. He said: “Nationally the movement has grown. Scouts is open to all, and we believe it’s a priority to reflect the diversity of the communities we are in.

“So we are appealing for leaders to join us in growing Scout groups within Bexhill and the surrounding area so that more young people, from a wider range of backgrounds, gain the skills they need to succeed in life.

“The skills they need to be happy, resilient and active citizens and leaders, making a positive impact in their communities and wider society.

“Its your time so tell us when and how you can help and we will match you with a group where your skills would be more of use. You needn’t go into the uniform sections as we also need people to oversee our groups on their executive management teams. Please help us help our children.”

For more information contact the Senlac District commissioner Elaine at: dcsenlac@gmail.com