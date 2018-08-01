Seaboot race takes to the streets of Hastings Old Town

More than a hundred adults and children entered the annual Seaboot Race, Hastings Old Town on Monday, July 30.

Held as part of the Old Town Carnival Week, the first Seaboot Race was run in 2002. Organised by the Old Town Carnival Committee, it is held in memory of Old Towner, Peter Trickett.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071150001

Funds are raised from the race to donate to local charities and good causes.

The runners must wear oversized Seaboots along with a top hat and run the length of Courthouse Street, round a lobster pot and back again.

The fastest lady and gent are declared the winners and presented with one of Peter Trickett’s walking sticks which is suitably adorned with a silver plaque bearing the names of the winners.

This year’s winners were Ollie Greenhead with a near record time of 9.28 seconds and Milly Ramsey at 10.47 seconds.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071320001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071300001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071109001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071310001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071410001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071049001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2018: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180731-071119001