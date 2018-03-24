Search is on for best window with a view in Sussex

The search is on once again to see which building in Sussex can follow in the footsteps of Spinnaker Tower by being crowned the south east’s Best Window with a View.

Following a successful second year of the competition launched by independent consumer advice website MyGlazing.com, nominations are now open for 2018 and the campaign promises to be bigger than ever before, thanks to a new twist.

Shining a spotlight on the UK’s thriving tourism industry, the competition received widespread entries from hundreds of locations across the country, all claiming to be home to the UK’s most stunning view.

However, this year, the competition is expanding its horizons, accepting entries not just from public buildings, including pubs, theme parks, museums and hotels, but homes and workplaces in Sussex too.

Each year, after entries close, the best four images from each region are selected by a panel of expert judges and put to a public vote to decide the winner. The 11 regional favourites are then put forward for the national shortlist, to determine the UK’s very best Window with a View.

Last year, the view from Tower Bridge in London won the crown of the UK’s Best Window with a View, followed by the The Lighthouse in Glasgow and Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, coming in second and third place respectively.

The public can submit their nominations for 2018 now, via MyGlazing.com, by simply uploading a photo of any window with a view in the UK. Entries are open until May 2018, and are welcome via MyGlazing.com/window-with-a-view

James Lee at MyGlazing.com said, “Window With a View is back for a third year, and due to the overwhelming demand of those living and working in places with exceptional views, we have decided to also welcome images from buildings that aren’t open to the public.

“From city landscapes to rural vistas, the competition is a fantastic way to highlight the way natural beauty and outstanding architecture can be teamed with glazing to create some of the most important experiences of our lives.

“However, each year the competition launches is another opportunity for us to reinforce the message that windows are about more than simply looking good in the home or workplace; they’re also an essential part of comfortable living and working, and have clear energy efficiency benefits.

“We wish everyone who enters the competition this year the very best of luck. Having already enjoyed a fantastic two years of the competition, we’re really keen to see if anyone can better our previous winners!”

For full rules and details about the Window with a View competitions, visit: MyGlazing.com/competitions