Search on for Sussex Blind Date hopefuls

The popular dating TV programme Blind Date is coming back after the success of the recent series with Paul O’Grady - and the search is on for Sussex people to take part.

Programme producers say that they are looking for more single people.

The message is: “Tired of Tinder? Bored of bad dates? Let us help you find love!”

Closing date for applications is the end of Sunday November 25.

The original show ran from 1985 until 2003 on Saturday nights and was hosted by Cilla Black.

Paul O’Grady took over as presenter when production started again last year.

At its height in the 80s more than 18 million people tuned in.

To take part email BlindDate@sotelevision.co.uk (conditions apply)