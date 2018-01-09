Sensory garden will help pupils to appreciate the natural world

Fergus Garrett, Head Gardener of Great Dixter opened a new Sensory Garden at Sedlescombe Primary School.

Designed and built by Kristina Clode Garden Design, with help from parents from the school over the past five months, the Sensory Garden has been a totally voluntary project.

Every child at the school planted a plant in the garden and laid a stone to mark out the pathways.

Drought tolerant Mediterranean plants and grasses provide scent, colour and contrasting textures in the garden, with tall perennials and grasses bringing dynamic changes of height over the course of the year.

Children will be able to enjoy outside lessons in the summer months seated beneath a shade sail in clearings within the gravel garden planting.

There are also plans for an after school gardening club in the summer term. It will be a wonderful resource helping children to appreciate the beauty of the natural world, learn to nurture living things and develop an interest in horticulture that could last a lifetime.

Fergus enjoyed meeting the children and exploring the garden with them. The children and teachers are looking forward to seeing the garden develop over the coming months,