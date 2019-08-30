Service helps us grieve for cats

From: Catherine Joyce, National Cat Centre, Haywards Heath

A pet cat can be the centre of home life, being a constant presence in their owner’s lives for many years. It’s therefore understandable that the death of a cat can come as a shock, and many owners can find it difficult to come to terms with their loss.

Grieving for a cat may become more difficult as the death of a pet is not always seen as a significant loss, leading some people to hide their feelings. This means many people avoid talking about how grief has affected them, which can cause them to feel very alone.

Ahead of Grief Awareness Day (30 August), Cats Protection is highlighting its free and confidential Paws to Listen support service, so people facing the loss of a cat do not have to feel alone. The service is run by trained volunteers who offer emotional support in coping with the loss of a cat. The service also includes a range of resources and information on its website, including understanding euthanasia and how to help children deal with the death of a cat.

he service is available between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, except bank holidays. Anyone wishing to use the service can call 0800 024 9494 and a call back service is available if lines are busy. Alternatively, an email service is available by emailing pawstolisten@cats.org.uk For more information, please visit www.cats.org.uk/grief