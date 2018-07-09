Seven fire engines put out Hastings fire

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene of a fire in Hastings on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 5.21pm to a blaze in Croft Road, Hastings.

The fire was in the third and fourth floors of a building, as well as in the loft space, the fire service confirmed.

No injuries were reported and all persons were accounted for, they added.

At 8am on Tuesday morning (July 10), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said at around 8.15pm on Monday, the fire service started to scale the incident down, and at just before 10.10pm, the last appliance left the scene.

The fire investigation unit is now at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.