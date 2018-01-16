Shop re-opens in the St Nick of time for Christmas sales

St Michael’s Hospice re-opened its newly refurbished shop in Battle High Street just in the St Nick of time for Christmas shoppers to pick up some festive bargains on Thursday, December 7.

The shop has had an extensive re-fit, bringing it up to date with a fresh interior and new signage.

St Michael’s retail manager Alex Knight says the refurbishment would not have been possible without the generosity of Network Rail’s Thameslink Programme, London. “All the works were completed to a very high standard and the feedback we have had from both our dedicated volunteers and customers has been fantastic,” he said.

“Our thanks go to all those who gave up their time to help with the shop refurbishments, in particular Lindsay and Martin Chatfield from Network Rail’s Thameslink Programme for their help with this project.”

Programme manager Lindsay Chatfield, said: “We wanted to get involved with a charity that was local to our home so that my husband Martin and I, could continue to help them after the five days of support which Network Rail gives.

“St Michaels Hospice is well known in Hastings and Rother and has cared for some of our family members, so it was an obvious choice to give our time to support them.

“We hope the volunteers are enjoying working in the light, bright, newly refurbished outlet and wish them a very prosperous year!”

St Michael’s Hospice has a number of shops across Hastings and Rother in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Ore, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. All shops are staffed by a team of volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a St Michael’s Hospice shop is asked to email: volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 445177 for more information.