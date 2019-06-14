Should graffiti across Hastings and St Leonards be celebrated?

From: Mary Champkin, Hastings Road, Battle

I read with interest that the police are investigating a series of graffiti paintings of cats across Hastings and St Leonards.

We love the cheerful cats that have sprung up around town. The subject is heartwarming and completely innocuous.

We drive an artfully spray-painted car, and have just commissioned another from a talented local artist.

Tourists ask to be photographed next to it. We get smiles everywhere we go.

Rather than asking over-stretched police to eradicate the cat images, Hastings council and property owners should encourage graffiti artists to emblazon approved zones with designs.

In Brighton, temporary structures on the seafront are currently covered in spray-paint creations of great beauty and complexity. The considerable artistic talent in this area should be celebrated.