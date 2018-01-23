Society’s jumble sale raises £250

Dozen’s of bargain hunters flocked to the Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s fundraising Jumble Sale, held at the village hall last Saturday (January 21).

The society’s Chairman, Mary Boorman said she was delighted with the amount of donations received from the local area, collected over several weeks before the sale, adding: “I was also very pleased to see many ‘jumblers’ staying a long while going through the vast array of donations of varying descriptions that we had received. The clothing, bedding, bric a brac and book stalls were stacked to capacity and many spent long periods sorting through these with great enjoyment!

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated, to the customers, and especially to the willing helpers who worked so hard on the day to sort out and sell for us, Many grateful thanks to you all. In excess of £250 was raised from which costs will be taken, this was a great achievement and is required to support three annual flower shows and to fund other events that we hold.”

Unsold items were donated to several local charity’s - so nothing was wasted or went to landfill. For information on the society visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk