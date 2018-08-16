Soldier given ticket for parking on his own drive

A serving army soldier has said he was shocked to receive a parking ticket for parking on his own driveway.

Peter Dallaway, 38, said he and family members had been parking two cars in line on the driveway of the property in The Broadway, Chichester, for four years.

There had been no any issues raised about it until last month.

He said he had been told by parking services the area covered by the rear axle of one car technically belonged to the highways authority, despite little demarcation and no such information being passed onto him by the army when he took the house.

He said: “There’s a white metal fence line on my grass, that’s the line, there’s nothing saying highways land or anything like that, there’s nothing on the driveway, it’s just a white fence on the grass.

“It was never highlighted to me when I moved in and in the last four years it’s never been highlighted to me by any traffic warden.”

Mr Dallaway said he had also been told the concrete line over which the rear axle of the car was placed showed that part was highways land but the alternative colouring was in fact due to roadworks.

He said: “It just seems a bit of common sense is lacking here.”

Mr Dallaway, who has a family of ten, has been advised to appeal all four parking tickets for his driveway and three others for parking on the front lawn but has not had a response.

He said he felt ‘victimised’ as households in his road with office hour jobs had one less car on the drive during the day, when parking attendants came round.

A Chichester District Council spokesman said the council could not comment on specific cases but challenges were responded to ‘as soon as possible’.

They added: “We are committed to providing a fair and efficient service and our civil enforcement officers (CEOs) are trained to issue a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) if a vehicle is seen parked in contravention.

“If they ignored any breach then we would not be seen as acting consistently and so it is the role of our notice processing staff to use any discretion when considering challenges against PCNs.”