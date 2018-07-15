Special party as Robertsbridge Age Concern group celebrates 30 years

The temperature might have been boiling but that didn’t prevent Robertsbridge Age Concern from celebrating its 30th birthday Monday with a party held in the Village Hall.

Members and invited guests included past officers who were responsible for running the club since 1988.

The club’s “claim to fame” is that two of the original founding members are still Monday regulars! Margaret Bryson was the first Chairman and is now a very supportive member.

The other “regular” is Sue Stokoe, always an active volunteer but who recently served as Acting Chairman until a new Chairman was found. Our volunteers can be very versatile when needed!

The hall was decorated with “Happy Birthday” banners and the tables were set with attractive place settings. A variety of flowers, brought in by the members from their gardens, were in vases that were dotted amongst the settings, whilst several “30” balloons floated merrily on high, as if to keep a watchful eye on the festivities. Another table, covered by a very cheerful yellow tablecloth and bunting, held the various prizes, wrapped in cellophane, just waiting to go to new owners.

The Summer Buffet Luncheon, the highlight of the day for everyone, included salads, freshly baked ham, chicken slices and fresh poached salmon followed by a medley of puddings ranging from chocolate roulade to trifles including a fresh fruit salad for those who preferred something lighter.

Still to come though was the delicious 30th Birthday Cake also made by our luncheon caterer Janet.

Margaret Bryson did the honours by taking the first “cut” as everyone sang the traditional “Happy Birthday” song.

The time flew by and after the tea and cake, members soon started to depart after first thanking all those who helped to make the day a happy and joyous 30th birthday celebration.

Bernadine Schultz said: “Members wouldn’t miss it for the world and are regular attendees every Monday.”

If you are interested in learning more about the club, either as a member or volunteer, please stop by any Monday, (except Bank Holidays) between 10.30 and 2.00. Alternatively call 880511 or 880254.

Fore more on Age Concern visit www.ageuk.org.uk.