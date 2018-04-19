Spring flowers at Winchelsea

Entries for Winchelsea Gardenders Society’s recent Spring Show were up this year despite a freezing wet winter.

David Page said: “Winchelsea gardeners were up early and out in the rain to search for blooms as yet not nibbled by hungry slugs.

“ In spite of the unpromising weather of the last couple of months, the number of entries for the Spring Show on 7th April was up on previous years, as was the number of individual exhibitors.

Recent cold inevitably meant fewer tulips but on the plus side there were plenty of daffs and, on an eventually sunny afternoon, the community was treated to a fantastic display at a well-supported, sociable and inclusive event.

“There was a wide range of winners in the different categories but the cups were shared between just three.

“ John Dunk, the president of Winchelsea Garden Society, won the cup for flowers and Hilary Roome the cup for pot plants, but they were both comprehensively trumped by Celia King who went away with the cup for floral art, the challenge bowl for cookery and the salver for the overall winner in the flower and floral art sections.

“Best overall entry for floral art was decided by popular vote and the winner was Cynthia Martin for her Easter bonnet.

“The prizes were presented by the new mayoress of Winchelsea, Deborah Rodley. “

Alice Kenyon, from the Society, said: “We were surprised and delighted with the record entries that flowed in.

“The stalwarts that were setting the scene and arranging tables were concerned that they wouldn’t all fit in. Many visitors from outside the town popped in to enjoy a cup of tea and enjoy the sights and generously bought raffle tickets. The enthusiasm for gardens and cooking was palpable.”

